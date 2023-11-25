Previous
Guarding the Cookies by hjbenson
Photo 575

Guarding the Cookies

Just a fun photo

For the other photo of today https://365project.org/hjbenson/365/2023-11-25
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Agnes ace
So funny
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise