Previous
Gail's cousin's granddaughter by hjbenson
Photo 3253

Gail's cousin's granddaughter

We went to Wall Township to visit Gail's cousin and family

For the other photo of today https://365project.org/hjbenson/others/2023-11-25
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
891% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Delightful portrait fv!
November 26th, 2023  
Agnes ace
So cute
November 26th, 2023  
KWind ace
She's a beauty!
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise