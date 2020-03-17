Previous
Yellow Bird Magnolia Tree by homeschoolmom
Yellow Bird Magnolia Tree

We stopped in the nearly empty Cracker Barrel parking lot to take pictures of the trees around the building. The NC state mandate that all restaurants be closed to dining in had gone into effect. Only take out allowed now.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

