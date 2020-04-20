Previous
Mentor MOM present by homeschoolmom
Mentor MOM present

Our church has a group of young moms calls MOMS. Some of us, eh hum, more seasoned moms are mentors. We haven't gotten to meet in person since early March and since this session ends in mid-May, it was effectively cancelled because of COVID-19. They have done some stuff online. But, today, I got these lovely flowers delivered to me by the young mom in charge of the group. And, I got to put my mentoring skills to use by telling her a little bit about homeschooling. Since MOMS doesn't meet over the summer, we won't get to see many of these ladies until September because several of them don't attend services at our church.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
