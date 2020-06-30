Sign up
Photo 2399
Camelback summer
Historic bridge that spans connects two counties. This was taken from the Chatham County side, but I usually take it from the Lee County side.
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Christian, military spouse...
365 Main Album
NIKON D3400
2nd July 2020 3:36pm
nature
bridge
old
park
summer
historic
deepriverpark
camelbackbridge
leecounty
chathamcounty
bkb in the city
Such a scenic shot
July 3rd, 2020
