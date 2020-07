Where is the moon?

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to take a photo of the moon with something of interest in the foreground using a technique described on one website. Well, we've had storms almost every night this week. Last night and tonight are clear, But the moon isn't up high enough for me to see it - and there should be at least a half of moon visible. So, I was only able to do half this challenge, as nature did not cooperate with me.