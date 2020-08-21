Previous
Next
My graduate by homeschoolmom
Photo 2437

My graduate

My daughter officially graduated from college today. She had decided not to go to graduation, but changed her mind the day before. That was too late for us to get there, so we watched online. She send us this picture.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
667% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great portrait
August 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise