Photo 2437
My graduate
My daughter officially graduated from college today. She had decided not to go to graduation, but changed her mind the day before. That was too late for us to get there, so we watched online. She send us this picture.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
1
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9911
photos
159
followers
212
following
667% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
21st August 2020 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cap
,
daughter
,
victoria
,
gown
,
graduate
,
bgu
,
bethanyglobaluniversity
bkb in the city
Great portrait
August 23rd, 2020
