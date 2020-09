Spring Rose Log Cabin Quilt

Quilted my quilt today (and cut off the excess batting and backing to square it up). Next week, I'll put on the binding and it will be finished. I made this from a kit. All the material was cut and ready to sew together. The only thing different from the original instructions, is that I added the extra material from the backing to the front border to make it a little bigger. This quilt fits a full size bed, but is a little small for my queen size bed.