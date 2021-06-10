Sign up
Photo 2649
Truck cuddles
Seamus usually sleeps on the truck floor when we travel. But, today, he wanted to cuddle with Hunter on the way home from WV. I guess he knows his boy is about to leave for the summer.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
11008
photos
150
followers
211
following
Tags
dog
,
truck
,
hunter
,
cuddle
,
boy
,
travel
,
seamus
