Photo 2660
Big Moon
Late night moon.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Tags
night
,
black
,
white
,
nature
,
sky
,
moon
,
summer
,
bw
