Previous
Next
Greetings from WV by homeschoolmom
Photo 2681

Greetings from WV

Can't get any more West Virginia than this - unless I added a coal mine and a Mountaineer. I ate a pepperoni roll by this grist mill that was on the front of our phone books a lot when I was a kid.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
734% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise