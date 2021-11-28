Previous
Christmas cactus bloom by homeschoolmom
Christmas cactus bloom

My friend gave me a Christmas cactus last year for Christmas. I've kept it alive for a whole year! Amazing! And it's blooming. I'm so excited.
Lisa Poland

