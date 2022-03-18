Sign up
Photo 2818
GALSS trip
My Monday small group at church did a little road trip to some consignment shops a few towns away. We had lunch and shopped some more. We were gone all day. It was a fun day.
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
18th March 2022 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friends
,
fun
,
galss
,
shoptilyoudrop
Annie D
ace
A lovely group - what a fun day :)
March 24th, 2022
