GALSS trip by homeschoolmom
Photo 2818

GALSS trip

My Monday small group at church did a little road trip to some consignment shops a few towns away. We had lunch and shopped some more. We were gone all day. It was a fun day.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Annie D ace
A lovely group - what a fun day :)
March 24th, 2022  
