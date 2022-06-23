Previous
Next
Tiny visitor by homeschoolmom
Photo 2881

Tiny visitor

One of our ladies always left her child-sized shoes at the bottom of the steps in the entry way.
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
790% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise