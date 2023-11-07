Sign up
Photo 2972
Prayer Warrior
This praying mantis on my living room window is huge. It’s easily 5 inches long.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Nine years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
12437
photos
113
followers
178
following
Tags
nature
,
insect
,
big
,
prayingnantis
Joan Robillard
ace
I have missed you Lisa.
November 7th, 2023
katy
ace
WOW! terrific subject and a wonderful composition Lisa
November 7th, 2023
