Bakery is open
Photo 2989

Bakery is open

Baked 3 loaves of sourdough bread this morning snd mixed up three more to bake tomorrow. I’m trying to bake for my friends for Christmas.
14th December 2023

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
