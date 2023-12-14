Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2989
Bakery is open
Baked 3 loaves of sourdough bread this morning snd mixed up three more to bake tomorrow. I’m trying to bake for my friends for Christmas.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12478
photos
109
followers
177
following
818% complete
View this month »
2982
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
Latest from all albums
2986
821
2026
2603
2614
2987
2988
2989
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
14th December 2023 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bread
,
homemade
,
bake
,
sourdough
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close