Previous
My snazzy sewing chair by homeschoolmom
Photo 2996

My snazzy sewing chair

My new chair should be better for my back.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
820% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Oh, that is so cool! Love the designs ... perfect for your sewing chair! Merry Christmas Lisa
December 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise