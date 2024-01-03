Sign up
Photo 2998
Just a little drink
Watering my succulents for the week.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12495
photos
108
followers
177
following
821% complete
View this month »
Views
0
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
3rd January 2024 10:33am
plant
water
macro
drop
succulent
