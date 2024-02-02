Previous
Dad, hurry up! by homeschoolmom
Dad, hurry up!

Seamus watches up the steps, waiting for Dave to get ready to take him on his walk. Occasionally, he gets so impatient, he goes upstairs to hurry him up.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Lisa Poland

