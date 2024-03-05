Previous
What a mess! by homeschoolmom
Photo 3016

What a mess!

Cover your starter with a coffee filter. It’s cheap. However, today my starter tripled in size, not just doubled, so it went over the top of the jar. Effectively, I glued the coffee filter to the jar.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Annie D ace
Oh dear 😳
March 10th, 2024  
