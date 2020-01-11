Previous
Next
Window light by homeschoolmom
Photo 2023

Window light

The stained glass window and light in an old church in town.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
554% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise