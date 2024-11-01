Previous
When autumn leaves start to fall by homeschoolmom
Photo 2624

When autumn leaves start to fall

I attended a funeral a few weeks ago. She always asked for that song to be played at her funeral, like she knew she would pass in the autumn.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
11 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
718% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise