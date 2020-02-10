Previous
B&W brick from Brick City USA! by homeschoolmom
Photo 2039

B&W brick from Brick City USA!

Sanford, NC, used to be called Brick City USA because most of the bricks used were made here from our orange clay. These two are orange, but you can't tell. For FOR2020.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Christian, military spouse...
Photo Details

