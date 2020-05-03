Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2121
Half eaten strawberry
For May Half and Half.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9430
photos
155
followers
211
following
581% complete
View this month »
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
Latest from all albums
2347
2121
2348
1606
2141
2122
2349
2123
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Challenges
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
3rd May 2020 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
eat
,
strawberry
,
fuit
,
halfandhalf
,
mayhalf20
