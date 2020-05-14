Previous
Next
Half sun, half shadow by homeschoolmom
Photo 2133

Half sun, half shadow

A diagonal half for May Half.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
584% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Good eye and nice to see a diagonal one!
May 17th, 2020  
Rick Schies ace
I do like the patterning
May 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise