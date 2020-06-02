Sign up
Photo 2152
Wild Vine
Besides a blackberry bush, another vine has invaded my landscaping.
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
Lisa Poland
@homeschoolmom
Christian, military spouse...
Camera
NIKON D3400
2nd June 2020 7:10pm
nature
green
spring
vine
wild
invasive
30dayswild2020
katy
Beautiful light and detail especially to the tendrils
June 3rd, 2020
