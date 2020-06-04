Sign up
Photo 2154
No Pictures Please!
Last night, the moon was out bright while we went for our evening walk. I came home, picked up my camera and walked out to find this. The moon was hiding from me.
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9599
photos
160
followers
216
following
Views
2
2
Album
Challenges
Camera
COOLPIX P610
Taken
3rd June 2020 10:49pm
Tags
night
,
nature
,
sky
,
moon
,
clouds
,
hiding
,
almostfull
,
30dayswild2020
