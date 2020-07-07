Sign up
Photo 2185
Yellow gladiola in the rain
The two gladiolas under the tree in my front yard are finally blooming. Went out in the rain to get these pictures.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Views
Album
Challenges
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
7th July 2020 3:33pm
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
green
,
yellow
,
flower
,
rain
,
summer
,
yard
,
raindrops
,
gladiola
