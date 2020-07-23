Previous
Next
Colorful roses by homeschoolmom
Photo 2193

Colorful roses

Bought some roses to photograph. It's just too hot to do anything outside right now.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
600% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise