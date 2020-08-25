Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2213
B&W Abstract
My Get Pushed challenge this week was to do a black and white abstract.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9919
photos
159
followers
212
following
606% complete
View this month »
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
Latest from all albums
2211
2439
2219
1673
583
2212
494
2213
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
24th August 2020 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
black
,
white
,
abstract
,
bw
,
crepemyrtle
,
get-pushed-422
,
abstractautust2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close