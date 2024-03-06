Previous
Sourdough biscuits by homeschoolmom
Photo 2616

Sourdough biscuits

I used some of my sourdough starter to make biscuits today. They were good, but I should have removed them from the oven a minute or so earlier. Crunchy. Perfect for gravy.
Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
