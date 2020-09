Scoutmaster and newest Eagle Scout

Hunter completed his Eagle Scout Board of Review tonight at a district meeting. He had to talk about everything connected to his project, about summer camps and high adventure camps he has attended, as well as the various merit badges he has taken. His board took about 45 minutes. Only the Scoutmaster from our troop was allowed to go in with him (we had to wait in the parking lot). Best of all, he got completely finished 6 days before his 18th birthday!