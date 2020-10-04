Previous
Next
Bead work by homeschoolmom
Photo 2238

Bead work

This Native American beaded vest was on display at the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis. It was beautiful.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it. Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom! I love to travel (and we used to...
615% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise