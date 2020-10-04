Sign up
Photo 2238
Bead work
This Native American beaded vest was on display at the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis. It was beautiful.
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it. Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom! I love to travel (and we used to...
Tags
vest
,
display
,
beads
,
clothing
,
indianapolis
,
exhibit
,
nativeamerican
,
eiteljorgmuseum
