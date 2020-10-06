Before and After

Had our house pressure washed today. One of the downsides of living somewhere where it's humid is that moss and lichen will grow on your house. Downside of having your house pressure washed is that water got into an outlet outside, so now we have no power in the Man Cave, bathroom, laundry room, garage and lights and garage keypad outside the garage (except there is still power to the washer and dryer and the garage door opener inside the garage). We reset all the GFIs that we could find, but that one circuit breaker will not stay on. Got an electrician coming tomorrow.