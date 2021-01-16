Previous
Saturday Night Silhouette by homeschoolmom
Saturday Night Silhouette

I had two Get Pushed challenges this week. My second one was a silhouette form - my son in front of one of his video games.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
@helenhall Here's my attempt at your challenge.
January 17th, 2021  
katy ace
This is really cool! It turned out great!
January 17th, 2021  
