Photo 2283
Saturday Night Silhouette
I had two Get Pushed challenges this week. My second one was a silhouette form - my son in front of one of his video games.
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
Lisa Poland
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
black
tv
blue
silhouette
boy
son
videogame
get-pushed-442
Lisa Poland
@helenhall
Here's my attempt at your challenge.
January 17th, 2021
katy
This is really cool! It turned out great!
January 17th, 2021
