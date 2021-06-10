Previous
The lady is shy by homeschoolmom
The lady is shy

Detoured down a tiny back road, my husband spotted a deer head peeking out of the grass in the field. As soon as we stopped, it jumped up and ran away.
Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
