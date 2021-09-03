Sign up
Photo 2386
Daily Devotional
I love this devotional book, Jesus Calling.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Tags
book
,
journal
,
bible
,
pink
,
christian
,
verse
,
devotional
,
sacredseptember
,
jesuscalling
bkb in the city
Thanks for sharing. I will need to check it out
September 4th, 2021
Kim
ace
I do too!
September 4th, 2021
