Purple Wisteria by homeschoolmom
Photo 2518

Purple Wisteria

For my month of pinks. Great timing, the wisteria are blooming and it smells so good.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Lisa Poland

homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like.
Cathy
What beautiful color and details!
April 8th, 2022  
