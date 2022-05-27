Sign up
Photo 2548
Bee getting a drink
After the rain, this bee was drinking from the clover in my yard.
27th May 2022
27th May 22
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Challenges
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
27th May 2022 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bee
,
drink
,
clover
,
sunshine
,
yard
,
raindrops
,
nomowmay22
