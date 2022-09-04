Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2577
Dare to stand out
My maple tree has one red leaf already. It’s always so weird that my tree’s leaves turn while it’s still hot. Their chlorophyll runs out before the cooler autumn weather arrives.
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
12288
photos
133
followers
188
following
706% complete
View this month »
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
Latest from all albums
2899
2900
2577
2572
2901
2578
2573
2902
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Challenges
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
red
,
nature
,
leaf
,
fall
,
yard
,
not
,
stillsumner
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close