Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2602
Holiday lights
Shine your light for all to see. My hubby took this seriously. We have 3 100-watt equivalent LED lights on the front of our house. I worry that the planes landing in Raleigh will get confused and land at our house.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12471
photos
110
followers
177
following
712% complete
View this month »
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
Latest from all albums
2600
2984
2612
2985
2601
2602
2613
2986
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
9th December 2023 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
light
,
house
,
holiday
,
decoration
Mags
ace
LOL! It's a welcoming light. I don't think there's much of a chance a 747 will land at your house... A helicopter maybe. =)
December 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close