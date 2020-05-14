Previous
3-D Butterflies by homeschoolmom
174 / 365

3-D Butterflies

We have a new 3-D mural in downtown Sanford. It's of a butterfly wing. It's also interactive, because you stand in front of it and it looks like you have wings. The butterflies at the top stick out from the wall about a foot.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Christian, military spouse...
