Concrete shadows
The shadow of our little crepe myrtle tree on the fresh concrete of our expanded driveway. We almost cut this little tree down because it's only about a foot from the new driveway edge, but we'll keep it for now.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
Lisa Poland
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Views
3
Album
Everything Else
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
2nd July 2020 4:35pm
tree
shadow
driveway
concrete
crepemyrtle
