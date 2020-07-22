Previous
Ready to Cook by homeschoolmom
195 / 365

Ready to Cook

Made homemade pasta for dinner. Finally got to use the pasta attachment for my Kitchen Aid mixer. It's ready to cook. Only takes about 3-4 minutes to cook.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Christian, military spouse...
