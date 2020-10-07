Previous
What stores do geese shop at? by homeschoolmom
211 / 365

What stores do geese shop at?

The Canada geese were hanging out in the shopping center today, instead of the small pond nearby. I had to wait on these two to cross the road, but they just stood there and looked at me until I eased forward to go around them.
Lisa Poland

