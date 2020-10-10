Sign up
Back parking lot
We stayed at the Old Northside Bed and Breakfast in Indianapolis this weekend. It was a fabulous old mansion built in 1885. This is the private parking lot and the door we went in and out of using a code.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it. Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom! I love to travel (and we used to...
Tags
yellow
,
old
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
parkinglot
,
1885
,
oldnorthsideb&b
,
indianapol
