277 / 365
I love lilies
The first lily of the season.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
10979
photos
149
followers
210
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Everything Else
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
1st June 2021 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
nature
,
flower
,
spring
,
summer
,
lily
,
yard
,
goldenhour
