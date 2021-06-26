Previous
DSC_0060 by homeschoolmom
282 / 365

DSC_0060

Dad's always get to put the Eagle neckerchief on their son. Then the son gives the dad a pin. Here Lucas pins his dad, Vernon, under the watchful eye of mom, Roberta.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Lisa Poland
Photo Details

