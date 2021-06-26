Sign up
DSC_0060
Dad's always get to put the Eagle neckerchief on their son. Then the son gives the dad a pin. Here Lucas pins his dad, Vernon, under the watchful eye of mom, Roberta.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
11048
photos
150
followers
210
following
Photo Details
Album
Everything Else
Tags
lucas
,
salisbury
,
bsa
,
boyscout
,
eaglescout
,
eagleceremony
