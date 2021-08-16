Previous
Bee Busy by homeschoolmom
297 / 365

Bee Busy

Three large "bees" crowded on this little flower in the community garden - a black wasp (left), a bumblebee and a blue mud wasp (right). All three were very large.
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Lisa Poland
Photo Details

