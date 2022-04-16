Previous
Free range vs store bought by homeschoolmom
Free range vs store bought

The yolks from the eggs my friend's chickens lay are a much darker yellow than the yolks in the store-bought white eggs.
Lisa Poland

homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
